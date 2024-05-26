Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498. Company insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 451,171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

