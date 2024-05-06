Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £2,923,473.45 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.86), for a total transaction of £2,923,473.45 ($3,672,244.00).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entain alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).

Entain Price Performance

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 785.40 ($9.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -557.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 809.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 884.66.

Entain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,276.60%.

ENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

View Our Latest Research Report on Entain

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.