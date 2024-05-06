Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.45.

CPX stock opened at C$36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

