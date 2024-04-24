S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY24 guidance at $13.75-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 13.750-14.000 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $413.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.10. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $338.92 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.