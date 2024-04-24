Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Price Target at $5.96

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 515,950 shares worth $1,188,252. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 720,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

STEM opened at $1.70 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

