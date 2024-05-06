Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%.

TSE:K opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

