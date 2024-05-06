Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 guidance at $0.56-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWLO opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

