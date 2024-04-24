StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIT opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $135.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AMCON Distributing comprises approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

