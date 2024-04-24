Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $117.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

