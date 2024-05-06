Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,712 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 923,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.