Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,125,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. 6,221,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,243. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.99 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

