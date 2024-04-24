Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $22.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $824.23 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after purchasing an additional 827,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

