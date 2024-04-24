DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.