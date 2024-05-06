AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 361 ($4.53) target price on the stock.

AJB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 390.25 ($4.90).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 336 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,976.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.97. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.36 ($4.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.87), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($105,492.22). In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,827.91). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.87), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($105,492.22). Insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

