AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 361 ($4.53) target price on the stock.
AJB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 390.25 ($4.90).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AJB
AJ Bell Trading Down 0.3 %
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AJ Bell
In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.87), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($105,492.22). In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,827.91). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.87), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($105,492.22). Insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.