Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

UE opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

