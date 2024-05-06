GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.67.

