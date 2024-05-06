Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.63) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,573.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,589.13. The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23,571.43 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,231 ($15.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.16).

In related news, insider Naguib Sawiris acquired 47,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,357,609.80 ($1,705,325.71). In other news, insider Naguib Sawiris acquired 47,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.66) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,705,325.71). Also, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £79,050 ($99,296.57). Corporate insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

