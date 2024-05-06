Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance
NYSE:INSP opened at $249.72 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -337.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP
Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems
In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Medical Systems
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.