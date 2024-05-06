Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INSP opened at $249.72 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -337.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.20.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

