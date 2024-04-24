Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 139000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 42.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile
Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magna Terra Minerals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.