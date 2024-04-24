Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 6.3 %
Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ETD
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ethan Allen Interiors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.