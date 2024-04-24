Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

