Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. 6,774,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

