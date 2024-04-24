Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eleco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eleco stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,809.00 and a beta of 0.82. Eleco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.75 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.37.

Get Eleco alerts:

Eleco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.