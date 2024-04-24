Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Eleco Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Eleco stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,809.00 and a beta of 0.82. Eleco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.75 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.37.
Eleco Company Profile
