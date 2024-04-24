AB Dynamics plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.33 (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($22.23) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,277 ($15.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,070 ($25.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,781.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,698.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £412.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,893.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

