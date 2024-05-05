AJOVista LLC Acquires Shares of 2,238 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

