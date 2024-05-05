Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

