Knuff & Co LLC Buys 310 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

