Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 2,279 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.96. 8,679,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

