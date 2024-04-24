PDS Planning Inc Makes New $206,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

