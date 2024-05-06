Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells £463,307.76 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($56.26), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($581,971.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,476.27 ($56.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,971.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,102.64 ($51.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,570 ($82.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,217.99.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,502.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.