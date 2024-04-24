Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 3,194 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $407.27 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

