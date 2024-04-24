Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,080 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ambarella worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.