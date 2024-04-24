Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.