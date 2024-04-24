Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.20 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

