LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

