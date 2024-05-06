Financial Survey: Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) versus UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) and Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UCB and Dianthus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get UCB alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $5.27 billion N/A $371.20 million N/A N/A Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million 267.57 -$43.56 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UCB and Dianthus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.34%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than UCB.

Risk and Volatility

UCB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Dianthus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -45.49% -42.54%

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats UCB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Bimzelx for treating plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis; and Fintepla to treat Dravet syndrome. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab and Zilbrisq to treat myasthenia gravis; dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; fenfluramine to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder; doxecitine for TK2 deficiency disorder; STACCATO alprazolam for stereotypical prolonged seizures; bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; minzasolmin and UCB0222 for Parkinson's disease; and UCB1381 and UCB9741 for atropic dermatitis. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, and Otsuka. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.