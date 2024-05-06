Comparing American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Woodmark and Victoria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 3 2 0 2.40 Victoria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

American Woodmark presently has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given American Woodmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Victoria.

This table compares American Woodmark and Victoria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 6.38% 16.72% 9.67% Victoria N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and Victoria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $2.07 billion 0.72 $93.72 million $7.25 13.03 Victoria N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Victoria on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories. The company also offers logistics services. It provides its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Worcester, the United Kingdom.

