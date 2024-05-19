StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 5.0 %

BDL stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

