StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 5.0 %
BDL stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
