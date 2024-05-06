Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $23.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 651,800 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

