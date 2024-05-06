Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Seth P. Bernstein Sells 152,473 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $38.54 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

