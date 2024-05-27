Aevo Tops 1-Day Volume of $73.25 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $764.47 million and $73.25 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aevo has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.87800035 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $57,077,661.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

