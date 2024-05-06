The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.390 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

