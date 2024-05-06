Critical Analysis: ARQ (ARQ) & Its Peers

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ARQ to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 44 373 341 9 2.41

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 24.01%. Given ARQ’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -15.94 ARQ Competitors $1.05 billion $41.01 million 11.74

This table compares ARQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.42% -42.46% -23.01%

Risk & Volatility

ARQ has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

