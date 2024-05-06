Contrasting Corpay (CPAY) and The Competition

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is one of 189 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Corpay to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Corpay Competitors -22.51% -163.47% -8.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corpay and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corpay Competitors 832 5475 11368 283 2.62

Valuation & Earnings

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $360.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Corpay and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion $981.89 million 22.67 Corpay Competitors $4.06 billion $440.53 million -10.11

Corpay’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corpay. Corpay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay’s competitors have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corpay beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

