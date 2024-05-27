Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 43,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133,232. The firm has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

