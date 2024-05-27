Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,687 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,052,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

