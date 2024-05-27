Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.94. 3,252,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

