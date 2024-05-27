Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 147,108 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 774,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

