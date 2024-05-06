StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.