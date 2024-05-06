StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

