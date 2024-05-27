Helikon Investments Ltd Raises Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,185 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy comprises about 17.1% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 6.39% of Vista Energy worth $174,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,559,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,171,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Vista Energy stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

