Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 99,010 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,010 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avnet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

